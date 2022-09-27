Indictments unsealed in Mizzou fraternity case

A Boone County grand jury has indicted eight former fraternity members at Mizzou for an alleged October hazing incident that left a freshman pledge unable to speak nor walk. Mizzou and the fraternity’s national headquarters shut the local chapter down after the incident.

Our partner ABC-17 News reports the eight were indicted Friday afternoon in the Danny Santulli case. The indictments have been unsealed. ABC-17’s Leila Mitchell reports attorneys on both sides of the Thomas Shultz case tell a judge that they’re not ready to pick a trial date because of the pending deposition of an MU administrator.

Santulli nearly died from alcohol poisoning, and says family says he’ll need care for life due to a severe, permanent brain injury.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired October surveillance video from inside the Columbia frat house, which showed blindfolded pledges being led downstairs.