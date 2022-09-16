Jefferson City businessman charged in bank fraud scheme stole 100-plus social security numbers, prosecutors say

A Jefferson City businessman indicted by a federal grand jury for a $27-million bank fraud scheme is described by federal prosecutors as a “convicted fraudster.”

Prosecutors use that term in a court motion requesting that 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz be detained without bail until the trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Keilholz also allegedly stole the social security numbers of 104 people to aid in his scheme to defraud. 939 the Eagle News has reviewed court documents and the prosecutor’s bond motion, and it’s unclear if any of the 104 people are from mid-Missouri. Those details likely won’t come out until a trial. He’s also charged with four counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA).

FBI agents arrested Keilholz without incident at his Jefferson City home on Thursday.

The alleged scheme involved $12-million in paycheck protection plan loans. Mr. Keilholz is charged in a 52-count federal indictment and will remain in federal custody until Tuesday’s detention hearing.

Federal prosecutors describe Keilholz as a serious flight risk. They’re asking to judge to order Keilholz to be jailed without bond until trial. They say he had a significant criminal history involving fraud, forgeries, felony stealing and passing bad checks. Prosecutors also he has failed to appear in court numerous times.

Because of his prior criminal record, if convicted on all counts, Keilholz would face a prison sentence ranging between 23 years and 29 years.