Kwik Kar adding third location in Jefferson City

Jefferson City-area residents will soon have another Kwik Kar location to wash their vehicle.

Kwik Kar is building a new facility in Capital Mall’s parking lot, near Hy-Vee. They’re current hiring employees and are offering full-time benefits, including health, dental, vision and paid time off.

Mid America Bank is financing the multi-million dollar project.

Kwik Kar already has locations on West Edgewood and on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City, along with locations in Camdenton and Osage Beach.

The Kwik Kar addition at Capital Mall represents more growth in that area. Pizza Hut and Starbucks have both built new facilities as well, near Hy-Vee.