Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Kwik Kar adding third location in Jefferson City

Kwik Kar adding third location in Jefferson City

Kwik Kar Wash Express is currently building its third location in Jefferson City, near Capital Mall (September 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Jefferson City-area residents will soon have another Kwik Kar location to wash their vehicle.

Kwik Kar is building a new facility in Capital Mall’s parking lot, near Hy-Vee. They’re current hiring employees and are offering full-time benefits, including health, dental, vision and paid time off.

Mid America Bank is financing the multi-million dollar project.

Kwik Kar already has locations on West Edgewood and on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City, along with locations in Camdenton and Osage Beach.

The Kwik Kar addition at Capital Mall represents more growth in that area. Pizza Hut and Starbucks have both built new facilities as well, near Hy-Vee.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer