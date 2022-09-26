Listen to KWOS Live
Lawyers spend Friday debating photo voter law

(AP) — Attorneys argued in a Cole County court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.

The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before Judge Jon Beteem  in Cole County.

The lawsuits, filed by the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, target a sweeping law enacted last month that primarily requires voters to show government-issued photo ID at the polls to cast a regular ballot. Voters without proper ID can cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted if they return with valid ID that same day or if their signature is verified by local election officials.

Plaintiffs include the Missouri NAACP and the Missouri League of Women Voters.

