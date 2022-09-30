Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup

Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia for the game.

Mizzou parking lots will open tomorrow at 8 am.

There are still a few hotel rooms left in Columbia tonight, but Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) spokeswoman Megan McConachie tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia hotels are virtually sold out for Saturday.