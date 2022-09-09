Listen to KWOS Live
Lincoln University’s president to be formally installed on Friday afternoon

Historic Lincoln University in Jefferson City was founded in 1866 (2022 file photo courtesy of Lincoln spokeswoman Jennifer O’Donley)

Lincoln University (LU) students, LU alumni, state lawmakers and business leaders will be in the audience for Friday afternoon’s investiture ceremony in Jefferson City for president Dr. John Moseley.

The 2022-2023 academic year marks the first year of Dr. Moseley’s full leadership as president. He’ll be formally installed during this afternoon’s 1:30 ceremony at Lincoln’s Mitchell Auditorium. There will also be a laying of the wreath at 1 pm at Lincoln’s Soldiers Memorial Plaza.

Lincoln has seen enrollment growth under Dr. Moseley. He tells 939 the Eagle that they’ve seen a 22 percent increase in first-year students this fall.

Dr. Moseley is the 21st president in LU history. He’s been serving as interim president since May 2021.

