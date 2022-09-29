Love Columbia and other non-profits benefiting from new campaign

A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign.

First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.

“We’re giving back to the community. We have Love Inc, Love Columbia represented here today. But we’re giving back $50 for every new account opened here at First State Community Bank (FSCB) to a local not-for-profit. So we’re very excited about that too,” Miller says.

Love Columbia’s website says they serve anyone in Columbia who’s struggling to provide for their basic needs or improve their life and wants to help create a path forward. Love Columbia says many of the people it serves have nowhere else to turn.