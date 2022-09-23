Mid – Missouri man who spent years in prison weighs in on release of Baltimore man

You might remember the case of Kevin Green of Jefferson City. Green spent 16 – years in California prisons before finally being exonerated in the near – fatal beating of his wife and the death of his unborn daughter. Green sees similarities in the case of Adnan Sayed, the Baltimore man who was just released after being cleared in the 1999 murder of his girlfriend …

In his case, Green was released from prison after the real killer admitted to the attack years later. The killer said he confessed because like Green, he’d been in the Marines.