Mid-Missouri volunteers assisting American Red Cross with multiple disasters

The American Red Cross says it needs more volunteers to respond to large-scale disasters like the hurricane in Puerto Rico and the Alaska typhoon, as well as local disasters that happen more frequently like house fires.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has a combined 20 volunteers in Puerto Rico, Alaska and the western wildfires. Two mid-Missouri men are among them: American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas spokesman Joe Zydlo tells 939 the Eagle that a male Red Cross volunteer from Boone County is helping in Alaska, while a Red Cross male volunteer from Pulaski County is assisting in Puerto Rico.

The Red Cross emphasizes that as disasters wreak havoc from coast to coast and beyond, mid-Missouri volunteers have stepped up to assist.