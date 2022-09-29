Listen to KWOS Live
Mid-Missouri volunteers from American Red Cross to deploy to Florida on Friday

The American Red Cross office in Columbia (2022 photo courtesy of American Red Cross development communications manager Angie Springs)

Powerful Hurricane Ian has wiped out a section of causeway leading to Sanibel in Florida, according to a reporter on the ground for the “Tampa Bay Times.” The damage was done by a powerful storm surge, the newspaper reports.

The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall on Florida’s gulf coast.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas says Red Cross volunteers from Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to deploy to Florida on Friday morning, and they’ll be bringing emergency response vehicles. The Red Cross notes 90 percent of its workforce is comprised of volunteers.

The Red Cross says leaving Friday ensures the local volunteers arrive in Florida safely.

