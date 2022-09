Extending tax credits for farmers, ranchers and others involved in farming is one of the issues at the center of this week’s Missouri legislative special session. Senate candidate Travis Fitzwater says the special session can sometimes be ‘treacherous’ …

Governor Mike Parson also called lawmakers back to the Statehouse to pass income tax cuts for almost all Missourians.

Fitzwater is term – limited as a Callaway County State Representative. He won the GOP nomination for the 10th Senate District.