Missouri state fire marshal’s office now involved in Jefferson City fire investigation

Jefferson City firefighters say a vacant home that caught fire on East Capitol Avenue has moderate smoke and structural damage (September 24, 2022 photo courtesy of Jefferson City assistant fire chief Jake Holee)

Jefferson City firefighters say a weekend blaze at a vacant home on East Capitol avenue remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Missouri state fire marshal’s office.

Saturday night’s fire happened in the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue, which is east of the Missouri Capitol building.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:45 pm, and arrived to find flames coming from several windows in the building’s back. While no injuries are reported, Jefferson City firefighters say the home sustained moderate structural and smoke damage.

16 firefighters fought the blaze, along with five firefighters from the nearby Holts Summit fire protection district.

