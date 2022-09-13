Missouri’s Parson: new beef plant in Wright City will have $1-billion statewide economic impact

Leaders of the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s Association joined Governor Mike Parson at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for an $800-million beef processing plant near Wright City.

Wright City is a small town about 75 miles east of Columbia, near I-70. The town has about 4,000 residents. The town motto is “Right time, right place.”

Governor Parson, who’s a cattleman, is ecstatic. He says the plant will generate a $1-billion annual economic impact in Missouri. The governor says American Foods Group will create more than 1,300 new jobs with the project, with an annual payroll of $80-million.

Parson emphasizes that this is a statewide project. He projects the beef plant will have a $1-billion statewide economic impact.

The plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.