Missouri’s veto session begins at noon in Jefferson City

Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City today (Wednesday) morning for their annual veto session, which is required under the state Constitution.

Both chambers will gavel-in at high noon, under the Constitution.

The two chambers have GOP supermajorities, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) tells 939 the Eagle that he’s doubtful that there will be any overrides. State Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) told KMOX Radio in St. Louis last week that he expects the House to attempt to override the governor’s veto on agricultural tax credit legislation.

The governor vetoed that bill, saying a two-year extension is not enough time. Parson wants a six-year extension.