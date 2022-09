Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables.

The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili.

The food drive assists the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the Tiger pantry on-campus. The pantry provides food resources to members of the Mizzou family and MU Health Care workers in need.