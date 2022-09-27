Multi-million dollar bank project highlights enormous growth near Columbia’s Discovery Parkway

An area business leader who’s the local president of Missouri’s ninth-largest bank predicts that several thousand residents will soon be living in an area of southeast Columbia near Discovery Parkway and Highway 63.

There is construction equipment across that area, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for First State Community Bank’s (FSCB) new multi-million dollar branch on Endeavor. FSCB central Missouri regional president Joe Miller tells 939 the Eagle that it’s a great opportunity for the bank to serve that fast-growing area.

“The southern part of Columbia continues to grow and expand along the Highway 63 corridor. We’re very excited to be out here in this growing community. A lot of young people, it’s a very vibrant community out here, Discovery Parkway. A lot of subdivisions, a lot of families,” Miller says.

Aria apartments and the Marriott TownPlace Suites are nearby. Mr. Miller predicts this area will be a self-contained community.

“There’s a new restaurant that I know they’re putting in right across the corner here called the Kitchen. A big, new restaurant (and) pickleball court. There’s I think more hotels potentially planned for out here. A lot more apartments planned for out here. So there’s going to be five or six-thousand people living in this community out here before it’s all said and done,” says Miller.

Miller tells 939 the Eagle that First State Community Bank is excited to be part of this. Pickleball, which combines badminton, table tennis and tennis, continues to grow in popularity. Ice skating is also planned in that area.