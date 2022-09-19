Record heat is possible Monday and Tuesday in Mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) says record-breaking heat is expected to start the work week in mid-Missouri and in the St. Louis region.

The NWS in St. Louis says Monday’s high in Columbia and Jefferson City will be around 99 degrees. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the record high for today (September 19) in Columbia is 94, which was set in 2000. Kimble says the record high for tomorrow (September 20) in Columbia is 98, which was set in 1893.

A cold front will bring some needed rain to mid-Missouri by Wednesday evening or Thursday, along with fall-like temperatures.