Safety and license plate readers are topics at Missouri transportation conference in Columbia

Hundreds of people are expected to be in Columbia for the next three days for Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which opens Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.

State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Cole Duenckel tells 939 the Eagle that 400 to 500 professionals are scheduled to attend. The event begins at 12:30 with the national anthem and opening remarks from Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R-Jefferson City). There will also be a panel discussion today on the role of traffic safety in creating stronger communities. Safety continues to be a top priority for MoDOT director Patrick McKenna and will be a focus during the conference.

Another topic that will be addressed is license plate readers. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer will deliver a presentation to the entire conference on Wednesday morning. License plate readers are credited with helping to locate the two suspects in the August murder in a Columbia Moser’s parking lot.