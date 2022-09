Columbia’s city council has voted to suspend transportation fares for users of the GoCOMO bus system for the next fiscal year.

City manager De’Carlon Seewood says GoCOMO has the ability to manage expenses with current Columbia transportation sales tax funding and with a grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

The bus system has been operating fare-free since the March 2020 COVID-related emergency declaration. GoCOMO says 43,321 passengers ride the city’s bus system each month.