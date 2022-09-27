Listen to KWOS Live
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond

Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks to state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) employees in southeast Missouri about safety issues on September 12, 2022 (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian.

It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which begins today in Columbia. The walk will begin at 9:30, and there will be a law enforcement presence in that area.

In a diverging diamond interchange, traffic on the crossroad moves to the left side of the roadway for a segment between signalized ramp intersections.

The walk goes until 11 am.

  

 

