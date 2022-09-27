Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond

Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian.

It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which begins today in Columbia. The walk will begin at 9:30, and there will be a law enforcement presence in that area.

In a diverging diamond interchange, traffic on the crossroad moves to the left side of the roadway for a segment between signalized ramp intersections.

The walk goes until 11 am.