UM Curators approve changes to employee PTO policy

The University of Missouri System will soon implement changes to paid time off for its employees.

The Board of Curators approved the new plan at its meeting Wednesday. Changes include adding 60% paid short-term disability leave for up to 20 weeks, as well as fully-paid caregiver leave for two weeks and fully-paid parental leave for four weeks. It also combines all sick, vacation and personal days into one PTO category.

A union representing some university workers has protested the changes, saying that the consolidation of the days would cause employees to lose up to 10 PTO days under the new plan.

The changes will go into effect in January 2024.