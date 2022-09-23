UPDATE: Convicted Columbia rapist and kidnapper to be sentenced in November

A Boone County judge has scheduled a November 1 sentencing date for a Columbia man convicted of robbing and sexually assaulting two different Columbia women.

26-year-old Xavier Blake Gee was convicted earlier this month of first degree rape, first degree sodomy, kidnapping and four other felonies. A Boone County jury is recommending a 67-year prison sentence.

The three-day trial was emotional, and there was tight security inside and around the courtroom.

Gee videotaped one of the sexual assaults with his phone, and that video was shown to the jury in court.

The two victims were sex workers, and both testified against Gee during the trial. One of them looked Gee straight in the eye during the penalty phase, telling him “You took my life away from me.” Gee testified at the trial’s penalty phase that he is remorseful, and blamed both incidents on his drug use. He admitted to be a regular drug user at the time. Boone County assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski wasn’t moved by those comments, telling the jury that Gee is not remorseful.