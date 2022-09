Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation.

Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.

939 the Eagle has left messages with Cooper County Sheriff’s deputies and with state troopers, seeking additional information on this story.