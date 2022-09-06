UPDATE: Murder charges filed against Boone County man for death of his father

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the victim who was murdered Friday inside a Hartsburg-area home as 52-year-old Paul Knight.

Meantime, Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson has charged 23-year-old Collin Knight of Hartsburg with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Collin Knight is expected to be arraigned via video this (Tuesday) afternoon from the county jail, where he is being held without bond.

First degree murder indicates prosecutors have evidence that the murder was premeditated.

Collin Knight has a criminal history. Online court records reviewed by 939 the Eagle show Collin Knight was convicted of two felony counts of domestic assault in 2019 and was sentenced to five years probation.