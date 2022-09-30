Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position.

State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).

“I’ll be working in his office starting in January,” Basye tells 939 the Eagle.

In addition to serving as chairman of the House education committee, Basye also serves on the Joint Committee on Education. His primarily rural district includes parts of Columbia, along with Harrisburg, Higbee and Renick.

Congressman Luetkemeyer’s sprawling district includes parts of Columbia, as well as Jefferson City, Fulton and Linn.