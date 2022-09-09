Why did judge send Greitens’ custody case to Texas?

(AP) — The judge in the child custody case involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.

The ruling by Boone County, Missouri, Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, issued in August but not made public in Missouri, also noted that despite allegations of instances of violence levied by Sheena Greitens, there was “no pattern of domestic violence by either Mother or Father.”

Sheena Greitens’ attorney said she never alleged a “pattern” but rather specific instances of abuse.

Greitens, 48, resigned as governor in June 2018, less than a year-and-a-half into his first term, his ouster spurred by a sex scandal and allegations of campaign finance impropriety.