Art display raises awareness about needs of residents in Columbia’s Paquin Tower

Residents of Columbia’s Paquin Tower are thanking the community for turning out for their Friday evening art display.

Dozens of people turned out, along with churches and a string quartet from Columbia’s Alive in Christ Lutheran church. “Talent at the Tower” organizer Carol Thompson is thankful, saying residents are proud of their art.

“These are just fabulous people who love to just sit and to do and to be loved and cared for,” Thompson says.

Paquin provides low-income housing for those with disabilities and for seniors 55 and older. Some of the art work included information about Paquin residents’ dreams, such as being able to walk or seeing the Atlantic ocean or going to a Green Bay Packer football game at Lambeau.

Ms. Thompson says Paquin residents love seeing visitors. She’s hoping the art display helped to raise awareness about Paquin.

She tells 939 the Eagle that the residents have little.

“They’re satisfied for the most part with what they have. But there is such a need. They need dishes, they need linens, they need bed sheets, they need towels, they need canned goods, they need care … they need love,” says Thompson.

The tower is located at 1201 Paquin.