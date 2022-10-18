Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants

Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell.

The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time.

Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells 939 the Eagle that the new Taco Bell is expected to open by the end of the year. Residents we spoke to this week in Ashland are excited, with one resident telling us he knows where he’ll be eating now, when he leaves work at night.

Mr. Michel also says a Scooter’s Coffee is being built on the other side of that busy Highway 63 interchange. That’s also expected to open by year’s end.

Ashland’s population has now grown to about 4,900.