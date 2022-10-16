(AUDIO) Columbia Coalition for School Excellence co-founder Luke Neal appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Columbia Coalition for School Excellence co-founder Luke Neal ran unsuccessfully for Columbia’s school board in 2021. He says few citizens attend Columbia school board meetings, outside of reporters, those receiving honors/awards and teacher’s union representatives. Mr. Neal joined 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on the “CEO Round Table” to discuss what Parry describes as apathy. Mr. Neal also outlined his group’s effort to raise $10,000 for Alpha Hart Lewis elementary school, which is near Brown Station road. Neal says most of that money will be used to directly support teachers, including providing food at meetings: