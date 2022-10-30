(AUDIO): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy previews November election on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 65 percent voter turnout for the November 8 general election. While that number seems high to Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy, he believes no-excuse absentee voting is causing some of the increased interest. Mr. Murphy joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table,” telling listeners that Republicans benefit from a higher voter turnout in Boone County. Murphy also breaks down numerous races, including the high-profile presiding commissioner race between Democrat Kip Kendrick and Republican Connie Leipard: