(AUDIO): MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Columbia-based MidwayUSA began as a small gun shop in 1977 and has grown into a large company and internet retailer of about 200,000 hunting, fishing, shooting and outdoor products. Midway USA founder Larry Potterfield joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Potterfield discussed the company winning its third Malcolm Baldrige national quality award, and he also outlined plans to build a new 130,000 square foot office building on Midway USA’s new campus at 40 and Route J, near Rocheport: