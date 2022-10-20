(AUDIO): Missouri GOP U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri GOP U.S. Senate nominee Eric Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, describes the November Senate election between him and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine as a contrast in backgrounds and beliefs. Attorney General Schmitt appeared on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that Busch Valentine will push the Green New Deal. Busch Valentine’s campaign is airing numerous television commercials in mid-Missouri, which say Schmitt voted twice to allow China to buy up about 150-thousand acres of Missouri farmland. Busch Valentine says that’s a major risk to Missouri’s economy and to national security. Schmitt tells 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth that the ad misrepresents his vote and that no one will be tougher on China than him. Schmitt also tells listeners that he hopes President Joe Biden (D) travels to Missouri to campaign for Busch Valentine. Election day is November 8: