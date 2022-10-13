(AUDIO): U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt discusses November election, inflation and Alzheimer’s on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Consumer Price Index has risen eight percent in the year, through September. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) predicts Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House in November. Senator Blunt tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that election decisions are quickly turning back to what people see daily: gas and grocery prices. Senator Blunt also discussed Alzheimer’s in-detail, including September’s dedication ceremony at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Building: