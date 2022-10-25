Ballot measure would make Missouri National Guard its own department

You’ll be casting ballots in November on a proposed constitutional amendment involving the Missouri National Guard.

Amendment five is a fairly short ballot measure. It would amend the state Constitution to make the National Guard its own department called “the Missouri Department of the National Guard.” It would be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians, under Amendment five.

The Guard is currently part of the state Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missouri Secretary of State’s fair ballot language says Amendment 5 would have no impact on taxes, if approved by voters.

The Missouri National Guard answers to both President Biden and Governor Parson. Both the Missouri Army and National Guard are currently exceeding their recruiting goals, according to the Guard’s website, with about 12,000 Guardsmen serving. They come from all 114 Missouri counties.

State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) filed the bill to make the Guard its own department. Representative Schnelting serves in the Missouri National Guard.