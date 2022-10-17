Boone County’s clerk educating voters on Missouri’s new voter ID law

Boone County’s clerk says Missouri voters need to bring a photo ID with them to the polls on November 8. You can bring a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon has been working to educate voters about Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect on August 28.

“Everything that we’ve been doing in our office to prepare for the two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting that starts on October 25, and doing public education to let people know that they need to have a Missouri driver’s license, a passport, some sort of valid photo ID. All of those things are still in effect, they will be in effect,” Lennon tells 939 the Eagle.

No-excuse absentee voting at Boone County clerk Lennon’s office begins next Tuesday (October 25) and goes until Monday November 7, the day before the election.

Clerk Lennon, who’s also an attorney, says if voters don’t have a photo ID, they can still cast a provisional ballot.

“If you know that you are going to have to vote that way, don’t let that discourage you. Because those are likely to count. They count as long as the signature on the envelope matches the signature on the voter registration,” says Lennon.

She is encouraging anyone casting a provisional ballot to give themselves extra time on election day, which is November 8.

A Cole County judge has dismissed the Missouri NAACP’s lawsuit against the voter ID law. Republicans say voter ID will ensure election integrity. Democrats say it will disenfranchise voters.