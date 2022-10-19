Candlelight vigil is tonight in Columbia, one year after high-profile fraternity hazing case

Family members of a young man who’s blind and unable to walk after an alleged hazing incident in Columbia say their lives have been turned upside down. The incident happened one year ago today at a Mizzou fraternity house.

A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight in Columbia for the one-year anniversary of the incident, which left Danny Santulli blind. Santulli suffered alcohol poisoning during a pledge party at a Columbia fraternity on October 19, 2021.

Santulli’s father tells ABC-17’s Leila Mitchell that his son is currently receiving oxygen treatment in New Orleans, and that doctors are hopeful that it will improve his condition. Mitchell reports 11 people are now charged with felony hazing.

Mitchell reports former NFL star quarterback Eli Manning has posted a video to Danny, letting him know he’s praying for him. Mr. Manning’s video aired last night during Leila’s KMIZ story.

Tonight’s candlelight vigil at Peace park begins at 8.