Columbia kidnapping suspect had a full protection order against him

Boone County prosecutors have filed rape and sodomy charges against a Columbia man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman last week.

23-year-old Elijah Schwartz-Jeffries, who’s also known as Elijah Schwartz, has been charged with rape and two counts of sodomy. He’s jailed without bond, and will make his initial court appearance via video at 1 pm today, before Boone County Judge Stephanie Morrell.

Columbia Police are crediting a crediting a witness for coming forward and corroborating the victim’s statement. CPD has released few details about the case, due to its sensitive nature and out of respect for the victim. They do say that Schwartz-Jeffries was captured Friday in the 23-hundred block of Whitegate drive, near Paris road.

Online court records reviewed by 939 the Eagle show that Boone County Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued a full order of protection against the suspect on October 18, 2021. That order is still in effect today. It’s unclear if the victim in the 2021 case is the same victim from Friday’s incident.