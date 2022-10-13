Columbia woman killed with claw hammer could barely walk, court documents say

Graphic court documents say a claw hammer was used to kill a frail, disabled woman at a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia. It’s still unclear from the court documents when the victim was killed.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Adam Conner of Columbia with second degree murder, and he was arraigned via video from the Boone County jail on Wednesday afternoon. The charges were read to him in open court, by Boone County Judge Stephanie Morrell. Conner is jailed without bond.

Conner has numerous prior convictions.

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says CPD investigators found multiple trash bags in the back yard of the High Quest home this week, including one with a pair of blood soaked sweat pants. Another trash bag contained a bloody claw hammer and bloody towels, according to court documents.

The 58-year-old victim was beaten to death with a claw hammer and the injuries were so severe that police have still not been able to make a positive identification. She is being referred to as Jane Doe, for now. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim’s body was found under a rug inside a closet of a home on High Quest drive, with a wheelchair on top of it.

The court documents also indicate the 58-year-old victim pushed three medical alarms early Saturday morning.