CPD: Columbia man who threw woman to her death from bridge was paroled from prison in August

Columbia Police are seeking first degree murder charges against a Columbia parolee accused of throwing a woman to her death from a bridge over Highway 63, near Clark lane.

CPD spokesman Christian Tabak says the victim was thrown from the 63 bridge at about 6:45 Tuesday evening, across Clark lane near the Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. Tabak says the victim was found in a wooded area beneath Highway 63 and was immediately transported to University Hospital, where she received extensive trauma care.

She died a few hours later and her name hasn’t been released, pending notification of relatives.

Tabak identifies the suspect as 31-year-old Jessie Williams, who was paroled from prison in August after serving about four years of a seven year sentence for stabbing a homeless man. Columbia Police captured Williams after witnesses provided a detailed description. Tabak says Williams resisted police, when they arrived.

939 the Eagle’s Brad Tregnago covered the brutal December 2018 stabbing near the Casey’s gas station on Rangeline, and quoted court documents as saying the incident was random. Tregnago reported that Williams attacked a 73-year-old homeless man, shooting him with a paintball gun and stabbing him several times.

That victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to previous reporting from 939 the Eagle.