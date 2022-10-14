CPD identifies Columbia woman killed with claw hammer

The Columbia woman who was beaten to death with a claw hammer at a home on High Quest drive has been identified as Patricia Kelly.

Columbia Police made a positive identification on Thursday. It took several days, due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Lieutenant Rick Horrell, who heads CPD’s criminal investigations division, is thanking everyone who came forward with information.

“We can now confirm that Patricia Kelly, 59, of Columbia, is the victim whose body was located by officers and hidden in the closet in the 1700 block of High Quest drive on October 10. We extend our condolences to Patricia’s family and friends, and our thanks to everyone involved in helping confirm her identity,” Lt. Horrell says, in a Twitter video.

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says her body was found under a rug inside a utility closet of a home, with a wheelchair on top of it.

37-year-old Adam Conner of Columbia has been charged with second degree murder in the case. He made his initial arraignment via video this week.