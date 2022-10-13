Listen to KWOS Live
Flu/COVID vaccines to be offered Saturday in Fulton

Columbia-based MU Health Care prepares to offer flu shots at a mid-Missouri event (file photo courtesy of MU Health Care public relations manager Eric Maze)

Fulton-area residents have an opportunity to receive flu shots and/or COVID vaccinations on Saturday morning.

Columbia-based MU Health Care is offering the event from 8 until noon at Fulton Family Health on Fairway drive: they’ll offer car-side flu shots to adults and to children six months and older. They’re also expecting to offer the new COVID booster vaccine for those 12 and older, supplies permitting.

You’re encouraged to bring your ID, insurance cards and vaccine record card, and to wear loose, short-sleeve shirts. MU Health also encourages parents with young children to consider dressing them in shorts, because the flu shots will be administered in the thigh.

