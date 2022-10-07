Former Boone County clerk and former congressional candidate now involved in new golf business

Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks has a new position: he’s the president of several mid-Missouri enterprises, including the 16,000 square foot TopTracer Golf facility being built at Midway Golf and Games.

Burks is joining businessman Tim Rost’s team. The enterprises also include Rost Landscaping and Superior Garden Center.

Rost and Burks will join 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry Saturday morning at 7 in-studio. They’ll discuss Burks’ new job, the multi-million dollar golf development and some of the infrastructure challenges west of Persche creek.

Top-Tracer will have 18 to 20 elevated bays. Each bay can accommodate four to six golfers at a time. A restaurant and a bar and grill are also planned.