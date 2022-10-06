Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico

The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring.

The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.

Goodwill stores are popular for finding items at low prices, and Goodwill’s mission is changing lives through the power of work. Goodwill spokeswoman Chloe Simms tells 939 the Eagle that the Mexico store has already hired 16 employees, and that they’re still hiring.

MERS Goodwill president Mark Arens describes bringing Goodwill into a new community as an exciting moment for them, adding Goodwill is excited to bring the new shopping and donation experience to Mexico-area customers.