Indoor golf coming to Columbia in November; Caddies is locally-owned

A November 1 grand opening is planned for Caddies Indoor Golf in Columbia.

Owners Mark and Jodie Giboney tell Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine that they’ve already received a lot of positive feedback from potential customers.

Caddies Indoor Golf will be located in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Italian Village. Caddies will be offering golf simulators in a temperature-controlled environment. It will be open year-round. Caddies is still finalizing its hours, and they tell 939 the Eagle that they will eventually hire some part-time help.