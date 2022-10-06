Listen to KWOS Live
Indoor golf coming to Columbia in November; Caddies is locally-owned

Caddies Indoor Golf is set to open in November, and will be located in the 1700 block of Columbia’s West Broadway (logo is courtesy of Caddies Indoor Golf owner Mark Giboney)

A November 1 grand opening is planned for Caddies Indoor Golf in Columbia.

Owners Mark and Jodie Giboney tell Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine that they’ve already received a lot of positive feedback from potential customers.

Caddies Indoor Golf will be located in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Italian Village. Caddies will be offering golf simulators in a temperature-controlled environment. It will be open year-round. Caddies is still finalizing its hours, and they tell 939 the Eagle that they will eventually hire some part-time help.

