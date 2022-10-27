Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house

Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says Christopher Crane was paroled from prison in 2021, after serving time for resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle. He’ll likely return to prison this week, due to violating parole.

Crane has served at least two stints in prison: from May 2019 until October 2020 and again from January 2021 until October 2021. State Department of Corrections spokesman Karen Pojmann tells 939 the Eagle that the parole board issued a warrant for Crane’s arrest in September, for a separate alleged kidnapping incident.