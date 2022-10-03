Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to honor Columbia Orthopaedic Group next month

The Columbia Orthopaedic Group is located on Columbia’s Keene street, and is visible from Highway 63 (photo courtesy of the Columbia Orthopaedic Group)

The Columbia Orthopaedic Group will receive the John Q. Hammons Founder’s award during November’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Columbia.

Hall of Fame officials say the Columbia Orthopaedic Group supports the Hall of Fame’s numerous events and has been a great resource in identifying doctors and athletic trainers for consideration for induction.

Columbia Orthopaedic Group has 27 physicians who diagnose, treat, rehabilitate and help prevent orthopedic injury and disease. Their 92,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is located on Columbia’s Keene street.

Dr. Pat Smith and Dr. Mark Adams of the Columbia Orthopaedic Group have been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The enshrinement ceremony is set for Sunday November 20 at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center. A reception begins that afternoon at 4, with dinner served at 5.

