Missouri’s commodity groups praise farm tax credit legislation

Missouri commodity group leaders are joining Governor Mike Parson (R) in Jefferson City this morning, as he signs key farm tax credit legislation into law.

Lawmakers approved legislation proposed by the governor that provides for a six-year extension of agricultural tax credits, including programs for biodiesel, ethanol, meat processing facilities and urban farming.

Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA) executive vice president Don Nikodim tells 939 the Eagle that the farm tax credits work, citing the track record of the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business program.

State Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has told 939 the Eagle that these farm tax credits are vital to economic development in rural communities. Director Chinn notes Mid-Missouri Energy’s ethanol plant in west-central Missouri’s Malta Bend has expanded and has produced additional jobs, due to tax credits.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe also supported the governor’s special session call, due to tax credits for urban farming. Mayor Buffaloe introduced Governor Parson during his August 25th visit to Columbia’s agriculture park on West Ash.