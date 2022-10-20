Mizzou Tiger and Commodore fans encouraged to use free shuttles to and from Saturday’s game

Traffic is expected to be heavy Friday and Saturday throughout Columbia, due to Mizzou’s 111th homecoming celebration and Saturday afternoon’s football game against Vanderbilt.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3 o’clock at Faurot field. Mizzou athletics expects a good crowd, noting weather will be perfect. Tickets are still available.

Columbia Public Works is encouraging fans to utilize free shuttle rides to and from the game. Downtown routes begin service at 12:30 and run every ten minutes, with the final departure at 2:45. Parking will be free on Saturday at all six city parking garages, as well as the Armory sports lot and the Ninth and Ash street parking lot. Fans will be picked up at the garages and at locations like Harpo’s and Shiloh.

Boarding for return trips back to the downtown area begin at the end of the third quarter at Tiger avenue and Hospital drive.