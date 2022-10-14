Mizzou to dedicate $30-million four-story nursing building

A ribbon-cutting is set for Friday afternoon in Columbia for the new $30-million Sinclair School of Nursing building on the Mizzou campus.

Today’s dedication begins at 4 on Hitt street.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says the four-story structure includes a 14-bed skills lab, video monitors and a two-way mirror for faculty observations and a research suite. The 64,000 square feet facility includes seven intensive care, high-fidelity simulation rooms, as well as 150-seat and 75-seat classrooms with technology to support hybrid learning.

President Choi and UM Board of Curators chair Darryl Chatman will be among the speakers at today’s ceremony.