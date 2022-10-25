No-excuse absentee voting is underway across Missouri

Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 65 percent voter turnout for the November 8 general election, which is two weeks from today.

“Looking at historical numbers and knowing that there are some constitutional amendments that are popular right now, probably about 65 percent,” Brianna Lennon says.

No-excuse absentee voting began in Lennon’s office and around the state this morning. It runs through November 7 during regular business hours. Lennon’s office will also be open for voting this Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm.

The no-excuse absentee voting provision is included in Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect on August 28. Governor Mike Parson (R) signed the bill this summer.

“It’s going to be a pretty healthy turnout. Lots of people are aware of the election. You know we’re not hearing from people that are surprised or want to know what’s on the ballot,” says Lennon.

You’ll need to bring a photo ID with you to the polls. That can be a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U-S passport or a military ID. Lennon says you can cast a provisional ballot, if you lack a photo ID.

Election day is Tuesday November 8. Polls will be open statewide that day from 6 am to 7 pm.